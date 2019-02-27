Log InSign up
Fantastic

Keep motivated and forward to your goals.

How it works

When you add some goals, you need to specify difficulty. Each difficulty will have different medal. You need to come to check everyday you accomplish goal. And when progress is full that means you complete the goal, you will get that medals 🥇


Siwakorn Petchuchuay
Everybody have a goal or want to change habits but sometime, their not have motivation, so this app will motivate you to achieve your goals 🏆
