Nitin Magdum
MakerProduct Manager
Hi Product Hunters! I created this product to help creators, influencers or anyone for that matter to monetize their skills and knowledge. 💰Creators these days are looking for different avenues to earn. Ads, Affiliate Marketing, Sponsorships can only go so far. What creators have is specific skills that they can help their audience out with - and get paid to do so. ✨Through FanSqr: - Users can create a one-page site for themselves - Showcase their skills - Set their availability and price - Start accepting bookings! - Get paid directly to their PayPal account 🚀Hope this helps folks out there to share their expertise and earn some money! 🔥 We have a PRO Plan where users can create unlimited Topics and Events, get priority support and get future upgrades for free. I'm giving out 100 users lifetime free upgrade to the PRO Plan. Feel free to reach our via contact@fansqr.me to get upgraded for free. Twitter: @FansqrOfficial
