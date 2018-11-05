Fanoob is an encrypted private group mobile chat app built for live interactions around any real-time events with your friends. It allows you to connect with your friends in invite only secured private rooms around any live events with the tools to enhance your conversations such as real-time group chats, live broadcasting, video’s and photos.
Hello, Product Hunt! It’s Erik from Fanoob. We started this journey several years ago, because we were fed up with the limitations of group text chat conversations with friends and family around the live sports we love. After talking with others, we quickly realized we weren’t the only ones that experienced this problem, so we set out to build a solution which has become Fanoob. Personally, I really like that I can group my friends into different circles based on the type of friends they are and if I miss any live events I can later catch up on what was said and even add to the conversation around an event later if I want. I hope you will enjoy it as much as we do and we can’t wait to hear your feedback.
