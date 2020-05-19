  1. Home
FandangoSEO

Chrome extension to perform detailed audits in record time

Run an exhaustive analysis within your browser and speed up your SEO routine. 3-4 SEO Extensions in One!
It includes:
- Redirect Chains
- JS Switcher
- Http Headers
- On-page Info
- Performance & SEO Tools
- And much more!
Free Chrome Extension for SEOUse the FandangoSEO extension to check the SEO performance of any page in a few seconds. With a single click, you can examine the metrics that search engines take into consideration to determine if your website is of quality (Title, meta descriptions, header tags, site speed, internal links, etc.).
Victor Perez Vas
Maker
Hey ProductHunt 😺️ How are you? We focus the last months to make our free extension very useful for the SEO Community. We are very happy about the result, and we recommend you to try the extension, remember It's FREE :) We will continue adding more features soon, send us more ideas and feedback to keep improving it! Best, Victor
Esteve Castells
A very handy SEO Chrome Extension!
Aitor Rodríguez
A really nice-to-have extension that helps me with my dailly tasks. Good job!
