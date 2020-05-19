FandangoSEO

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Victor Perez Vas
Maker
Hey ProductHunt 😺️ How are you? We focus the last months to make our free extension very useful for the SEO Community. We are very happy about the result, and we recommend you to try the extension, remember It's FREE :) We will continue adding more features soon, send us more ideas and feedback to keep improving it! Best, Victor
Upvote (3)Share
A very handy SEO Chrome Extension!
Upvote (2)Share
A really nice-to-have extension that helps me with my dailly tasks. Good job!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Thanks @aitor_rodriguez_plagaro
Upvote (1)Share