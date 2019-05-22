Fanalyze App

Fanalyze is a fantasy sports analysis mobile app that reduces the time needed to do player research and analysis so fans can spend more time playing. We use Search to get NFL and MLB player data quickly and to compare players instantly.
Duane Wilson
I like to bet on sports, when will you have sports betting data for analysis?
Juan Juan
@helloduane We are currently working on integrating sports betting data now. It should be ready for the NFL 2019 Season.
Juan Juan
Hi Product Hunt, We recently launched our iOS and Android app to get fantasy sports data for NFL and MLB. Pretty simple, search a player and get all the valuable information you need to analyze a player. You can search two or more players to get a side-by-side comparison. We want to save you time in analyzing sports data by making it easier and faster by searching players. Key Features - Player profile and news - Stats and exclusive data - Compare 2+ players - Graphs to view player trends - Player related tweets - Season schedule and odds Download our app now and try it out the exclusive data for 14 days. Get 50% Discount using Promo Code FAN50. We appreciate your feedback and look forward to answering any questions you may have.
