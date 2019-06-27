Reviews
Amina Yepisheva
Hey, hunters! We’re super excited to launch our new app called Fammle on Product Hunt. It’s like Slack, however, instead of you and your workmates working on a big project, it is you and members of your family coordinating yourselves online in the running of the household chores and family events. Assign tasks, track plans, schedule family events and activities, create shopping lists and much more. It’s only version 1.8 so we’ve got plenty of new features to add soon. Keep an eye on the updates and share your precious feedback with us!
