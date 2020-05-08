Deals
Family Graves Map
Family Graves Map
App to help you locate graves of those who have passed
Family Graves Map is my first iOS app. It is designed to help you find graves of family members or friends who passed by.
After initial building graves and cemeteries database app will lead you directly from one grave to another with intuitive markers.
Paweł Madej
Maker
Please share your thoughts and comments about my app. And of course I invite you to try it out.
