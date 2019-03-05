The Family Friendly Live team supplies regular family-friendly content on Twitch.
In general, live streams are less accessible due to including profanity, vulgarity, over-the-top gore, or other NSFW content. FFL aims to provide an antidote to this problem.
David V. KimballMaker@davidvkimball · digital marketing
Hey everyone! I'm excited to announce the creation of this Twitch team on Product Hunt. In the last several years I've noticed a demand for more "safe for work" kind of content on Twitch, whether it means being able to watch streams during a work break or around your family. We currently have about a dozen members and cover all kinds of streams from variety, to cooking, and speedrunning. This team is accessible to anyone with the Twitch app! Let me know what questions/comments you have.
