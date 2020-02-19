Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
51 Reviews
John Snyder
Maker
Hi Everyone! I'm here to answer any questions you might have about Familiar. It's been a lot of fun to work on, and I hope you enjoy using it. You can upload a photo or take a selfie, browse or search GIFs from GIPHY, and create to your heart's content. You can also upgrade to a paid version in order to remove ads and watermarks. I want to add some quick notes on privacy: - We don't collect or store any face data about you, ever. Everything is done on the fly. - We don't share or sell any information about you with third parties. - We make all your images and GIFs private and access them with self-destructing URLs. - We actually delete photos and files when you say to delete them. - We are US-based and don't have any weird government connections. - We will donate 10% of any profit we ever make to the ACLU. Thanks for checking us out!
UpvoteShare
Love it! So much fun.
UpvoteShare
Having GIF search and using a photo from my camera roll is a game changer. Hilarious app and nice work, guys :)
UpvoteShare