Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fama One
Fama One

Fama One

AI powered crypto investment vaults

Free
Deposit your ETH and other popular crypto's into our investment vaults and let cutting edge machine learning models automatically trade and manage your assets. Fama's initial vaults will be free to use and uses a secure defi infrastructure.
Launched in Crypto, Artificial Intelligence, Web3 +2 by
Fama One
SkillHire
SkillHire
Ad
Technical talent for startups, delivered to your inbox

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We're really open to feedback and want to improve things as much as possible so feel free to leave thoughts, questions and ideas below or via our socials - We'll make sure to reply as much as possible and show how we're taking the feedback onboard"

Fama One
The makers of Fama One
About this launch
Fama One
Fama OneAI powered crypto investment vaults.
0
reviews
4
followers
Fama One by
Fama One
was hunted by
Naski
in Crypto, Artificial Intelligence, Web3. Made by
Naski
. Featured on February 27th, 2023.
Fama One
is not rated yet. This is Fama One's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#44