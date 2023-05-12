Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Falou
Falou
Speak 21 languages with Falou’s unique method
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Falou is an AI-based language learning app that helps users learn 21 languages through real-life conversations and effective techniques used by famous Polyglots.
Launched in
Productivity
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
by
Falou
Meander
Ad
The mentorship platform for non-linear careers
About this launch
Falou
Speak 21 languages with Falou’s unique method.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Falou by
Falou
was hunted by
Aggelos
in
Productivity
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on May 13th, 2023.
Falou
is not rated yet. This is Falou's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report