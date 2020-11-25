  1. Home
Falcon PWA Storefront for BigCommerce

Easily build Headless PWA Storefronts for BigCommerce

Increase conversion rates, become more flexible and scalable than ever before and get ready for amazing growth opportunities by creating Headless Progressive Web App experiences for your BigCommerce store with Falcon PWA Storefront. Try now for only €1/month!
BigCommerce IntegrationVersion: current Our BigCommerce integration provides everything you need to get your shop online. From product pages to the checkout. All you need is a BigCommerce store and our BigCommerce App and you can be up and running in a few clicks.
Cane Lagerwaard
Maker
Creating awesome products
Hi there! Falcon for BigCommerce finally allows merchants, agencies and developers to build incredible and scalable web experiences without being limited by the platforms' capabilities. Web developers now have a very easy way to start building headless storefront single-page applications without needing to worry about complex techniques or DevOps related tasks. Falcon already comes standard with Server Side Rendering, Lazy loading, Tree-shaking, Code splitting, Hot reloading, and many many more features that make the developers' lives as easy as possible. All these nice features also mean that build time, and ultimately time-to-market and investment gets minimised. We're now running a limited discount so you can get started for only €1/month! Your feedback and questions are very welcome and we would love to schedule a demo for you!
