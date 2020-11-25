Falcon PWA Storefront for BigCommerce

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Cane Lagerwaard
MakerCreating awesome products
Hi there! Falcon for BigCommerce finally allows merchants, agencies and developers to build incredible and scalable web experiences without being limited by the platforms' capabilities. Web developers now have a very easy way to start building headless storefront single-page applications without needing to worry about complex techniques or DevOps related tasks. Falcon already comes standard with Server Side Rendering, Lazy loading, Tree-shaking, Code splitting, Hot reloading, and many many more features that make the developers' lives as easy as possible. All these nice features also mean that build time, and ultimately time-to-market and investment gets minimised. We're now running a limited discount so you can get started for only €1/month! Your feedback and questions are very welcome and we would love to schedule a demo for you!
