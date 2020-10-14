Fakespot Guard
Protect yourself from bad sellers on Amazon, eBay & Walmart
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Saoud Khalifah
MakerFounder/CEO at Fakespot
Hello ProductHunters, we are excited to announce Fakespot Guard, real time protection that lets you know if you're buying from an unscrupulous 3rd party seller that can end up with you getting a counterfeit, fake or used/damaged products. We have seen a sharp rise in these problems in the last couple of months and are excited to leverage our proprietary artificial intelligence technology to protect our users when they shop online from eCommerce fraud. Fakespot Guard supports Amazon, Walmart and eBay. Our technology will detect fly-by-night sellers that have hacked accounts, for example, and many other tactics that these types of sellers use. If there are any questions or feedback, we'd love to hear it. We are constantly working on improving Fakespot and Fakespot Guard, so please leave a comment!
UpvoteShare