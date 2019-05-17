Have a little more fun in your life!
Prank your friends with top most realistic Fake Calls! Make your friends confused or jealous by following these 2 easy steps:
1. Run the app.
2. Schedule the call and wait.
Set any contact, customize appearance & sound!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Vladislav KovalyovMaker@vladislav_k · iOS Developer
Hi Hunters, this app is continuation of popular "Faker - Fake Notifications" app: https://www.producthunt.com/post... . Like the previous one, this app was some kind of a challenge in developed in 4 days. This pretty fun and I've already pranked my wife and few friends of mine! I hope that it will be fun for you and you'll enjoy using it too! Thanks
Upvote Share·