Home
Product
Fair Weather Friends
Fair Weather Friends
Know the weather where your friends are
Welcome to Fair Weather Friends! This is our debut, so you're seeing the first living version of the app. Please enjoy the app and let us know if you have any feedback!
Launched in
Weather
by
Fair Weather Friends
About this launch
was hunted by
Matthew Bischoff
in
Weather
. Made by
Tim Isenman
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
