Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  →  Fair Weather Friends
Fair Weather Friends
Ranked #11 for today

Fair Weather Friends

Know the weather where your friends are

Free
Embed
Welcome to Fair Weather Friends! This is our debut, so you're seeing the first living version of the app. Please enjoy the app and let us know if you have any feedback!
Launched in Weather by
Fair Weather Friends
Loom
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
Fair Weather Friends
Fair Weather FriendsKnow the weather where your friends are
0
reviews
4
followers
Fair Weather Friends by
Fair Weather Friends
was hunted by
Matthew Bischoff
in Weather. Made by
Tim Isenman
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
Fair Weather Friends
is not rated yet. This is Fair Weather Friends's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#28