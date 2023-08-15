Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Fair Ad Blocker
See Fair Ad Blocker’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fair AdBlocker
Fair AdBlocker

Fair AdBlocker

Safe web surfing without annoying ads, popups & malware

Free
Embed
Elevate your browsing experience with Stands: fully ad-free, lightning-fast. Embrace a cleaner, safer web journey. No more ads, just seamless surfing.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Surfing
 +1 by
Fair Ad Blocker
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Fair Ad Blocker
Fair Ad BlockerBlock unwanted ads while choosing to allow quality ads.
0
reviews
25
followers
Fair AdBlocker by
Fair Ad Blocker
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Surfing. Made by
Liam Anderson
. Featured on August 21st, 2023.
Fair Ad Blocker
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 12th, 2017.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-