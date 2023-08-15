Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Fair Ad Blocker
See Fair Ad Blocker’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Fair AdBlocker
Fair AdBlocker
Safe web surfing without annoying ads, popups & malware
Visit
Upvote 27
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Elevate your browsing experience with Stands: fully ad-free, lightning-fast. Embrace a cleaner, safer web journey. No more ads, just seamless surfing.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Surfing
+1 by
Fair Ad Blocker
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Fair Ad Blocker
Block unwanted ads while choosing to allow quality ads.
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Fair AdBlocker by
Fair Ad Blocker
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Surfing
. Made by
Liam Anderson
. Featured on August 21st, 2023.
Fair Ad Blocker
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 12th, 2017.
Upvotes
27
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report