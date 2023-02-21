Products
Home
→
Product
→
failSnapr
failSnapr
A platform to share startup success and failure stories.
More info
Free Options
Stats
Share Your Startups Success / Failure Stories | Grow Your Business by Learning from Other Startup Success/Failures with failSnapr
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Startup Lessons
by
failSnapr
About this launch
failSnapr
A platform to share about startup success and failures.
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
failSnapr by
failSnapr
was hunted by
Aravind Kumar Vemula
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Startup Lessons
. Made by
Aravind Kumar Vemula
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
failSnapr
is not rated yet. This is failSnapr's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#229
