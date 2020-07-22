Discussion
Hi Hunters 👋 This really starts with Galen's first job out of college. He was super excited that he was about to start a great job with a prestigious firm. Nine of them started training on the same day and they bonded as a group. He slowly figured out he was the second-lowest paid person in the group although his resume was a long way from the second least impressive. Over the years, he's learned his experience was not unusual and most companies lack any pay equalization over time practice. If you start off lower-paid, you usually stay lower paid. To get out of that situation, the individual usually has to make a series of very mercenary decisions. Færly is all about changing the situation. Færly brings the most accurate salary data to your mobile phone, without having to fill out surveys. Take a picture of a payment document (W2, job offer, or pay stub) and we do the rest for you. Whether you want to compare by job title and location or school and major, it's all right there. Don't have an offer yet? No worries! Look at the market data and get an idea of how much you should be paid before that offer comes through. It doesn't end there. Want to know exactly what you made three jobs ago? Færly keeps your documents safe and secure. Want to see how you're doing three years from now? Færly lets you compare against people in similar industries with similar backgrounds. Next time you receive that job offer, don't blindly accept it. Understand your value by using Færly so you can get paid fairly. We are more than excited to share this app with you. Let us know what you think! P.S. We know that 'æ' is an archaic letter. But it looks super cool. You can always just search on Faerly. In fact, that's how we spell the name in all the stores.
