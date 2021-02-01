Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Faden
Faden
Discover a new way to manage your day
Android
iPhone
Productivity
Notes & tasks - all in one place
Write notes and then add tasks to them. So you always know exactly what each task was all about. Because your privacy matters,
we encrypt all communication with our server in transit, and all your notes & tasks at rest.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
15m ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
Yasmin “Yaz” SQ
Hunter
Discovered this app when I was searching for something that had many of the features of Workflowy and Dynalist, but with a built-in calendar. Very well made and easy to use.
Upvote
Share
14h ago
Send