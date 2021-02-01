  1. Home
Faden

Discover a new way to manage your day

Android
iPhone
Productivity
Notes & tasks - all in one place
Write notes and then add tasks to them. So you always know exactly what each task was all about. Because your privacy matters,
we encrypt all communication with our server in transit, and all your notes & tasks at rest.
Yasmin “Yaz” SQ
Discovered this app when I was searching for something that had many of the features of Workflowy and Dynalist, but with a built-in calendar. Very well made and easy to use.
