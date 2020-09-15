  1. Home
Factorial HR

Everything you need to manage your HR processes

Factorial is your new HR toolbelt. Save time and optimize your HR processes by centralizing your time tracking, employee hiring and onboarding, performance management, and payroll.
LeandroCommunity at Product Hunt
Congrats on the launch team 🚀
César M.
@leandro8209 Thank you Leandro 🙌
César M.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 We've been working on Factorial for almost 4 years now and realized we've never done a proper PH launch! Long story short: we spent these last four years building an HR software for small and medium companies that really puts employees first. It's super-easy to use and thousands of happy companies use it daily to track time off, run payroll, plan shifts, or hire and onboard new team members. A few members of our team—including our CEO—will be answering any questions you might have, so ask away ✌️
Daviz G.In ♡ with dev, mkt and design
We're using it in our company for 2 years and works like a charm :) Great tool ! P.S: Upload a new podcast chapter ! :P
Claudia CuevasHi
4 amazing years and the best is yet to come! 💪🏾 🚀
