15% off on all plans • Free Options Discuss Collect Share Stats

Think ChatGPT but personalized, real time, fact-checked | ChatGPT / GPT3 are great content AI tools, but they have issues: 1️⃣ Can't write on latest topics, 2️⃣ Often get facts wrong or make stuff up, 3️⃣ Can't read YOUR data | FactGPT fixes all that 😱