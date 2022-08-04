Products
This is the latest launch from FacilityBot
See FacilityBot’s 2 previous launches →
FacilityBot's Attendance Feature
Ranked #17 for today
FacilityBot's Attendance Feature
Monitor the attendance of your cleaning crew
Free Options
With FacilityBot's Attendance feature, you can easily create new sites at which you want to track Responder check-ins and check-outs.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Messaging
,
SaaS
by
FacilityBot
About this launch
FacilityBot
A single platform for all your facilities management needs
5
reviews
0
followers
FacilityBot's Attendance Feature by
FacilityBot
was hunted by
Ari Abdul
in
Productivity
,
Messaging
,
SaaS
. Made by
Patrick Sim
. Featured on August 5th, 2022.
FacilityBot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on January 25th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#146
