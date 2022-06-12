Products
FacilityBot for Slack
FacilityBot for Slack
Fault reporting just got a lot easier
Visit
A quick and easy integration to add extra value to your Slack experience for the entire team!
Requestors and responders can now communicate more efficiently over the fastest growing messaging platform.
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Robots
by
FacilityBot
About this launch
FacilityBot for Slack by
FacilityBot
was hunted by
Ari Abdul
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Robots
. Made by
Patrick Sim
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
FacilityBot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on January 25th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#37
Weekly rank
#48
