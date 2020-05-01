FaceTouchers

Discussion
During corona my Happiness Brussels colleagues and have been working from home. Which means video call after video call after video call. A while ago some of us discovered that you could link Snap Lens to your Teams, Zoom, BlueJeans. It made video calling so much more fun. And then came the realisation that we seem to be touching our faces quite often. Even though we're being told not to. So we created our own Snap Lens in-house that warns you every time you do. Picked the brightest and most in your face copy and contacted the Red Cross to help spread this lighthearted yet important message: Please. Don't be a FaceToucher.
