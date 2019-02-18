This app will help you pick perfect 1st picture for 🔥 Tinder.
Raman Shalupau
Hello PH 👋 Hope you all had a lovely ❤️ Valentine's Day last week. And you've got ton of Tinder matches and went out on dates… If you have not, likely the reason is your 1st picture on Tinder. Probably it's not optimised and not getting you enough swipes in the RIGHT direction. 1st profile picture is 70% of your success. If your profile pic is suboptimal even a little bit, your ELO will go down like Titanic in cold waters. You can certainly keep asking your friends for feedback on your Tinder profile, but (if you dont have friends) you can also use Facerank A/B testing to give your results. How this works: 1. Upload your 2 photos 2. Community votes 3. You know which photo is better Motivation: I had to get back on Tinder a month ago, and thought I'd geek out and maximize my match rates. I've also making it a challenge — from 0 to $3k revenue in 3 months. I've shared some of my goals in this Tweeter thread 👉 https://twitter.com/ksaitor/stat... Tinder Smart Photos You might think that Tinder Smart Photos already solves this problem, but that’s not exactly true. “Smart Photos” is a black box. The way it work is that it'll shuffle your 1st picture and until it finds out which gets more swipes right. Tinder won't tell you which picture is the best, why is it the best, how does it compare to other of your photos and you'll learn nothing new how you should present yourself online. I'm trying to keep this app as silly as possible. So would love your feedback on it. Trying to figure out: - Catchy tag line? "Decide which Tinder pictures are better" — not too catchy - How to make the app itself more fun? - Consistent traffic sources? - Any UX improvements you'd like to see?
