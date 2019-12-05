FaceMaze
Free web interface for accurate face detection
FaceMaze is a free (no ads!) online web interface powered by state-of-the-art computer vision algorithms for detection, cropping, and filtering of faces in any image. Brought to you by Pixaven.
Discussion
3 Reviews
nancystinson
Looks good! Love the super-simple UI and how easy it is to actually use it. Congrats!
@nancystinson4 thanks! Hope you’ll find FaceMaze useful :)
Finally we don't have to install dozens of crazy libraries like OpenCV and Python dependencies just to get the job done. Also, I don't feel like paying for AWS or Azure cuz now I have Facemaze.
@ali_sajib1 I'm glad you like it! Thanks for your feedback
Hey Product People! This is @matylla, founder and CEO of Pixaven https://www.pixaven.com. We are super excited to be on ProductHunt with FaceMaze - our free tool for high-precision face detection, cropping, and filtering. As we have various computer vision solutions backed into our APIs at Pixaven, we thought it would be cool to expose face detection and cropping as a free to use online web interface. The idea behind FaceMaze is dead simple - you upload as many images you like and our backend tools will detect, crop, and stylize all the faces in those images. At the end of the process, you are given a unique and volatile URL to download your results. Pretty neat, huh? Also, did I mention FaceMaze is fast? I mean... it's real-time fast. Face detection and cropping usually get done in less than 60ms. That's as close to real-time as you can get. FaceMaze comes with zero limiations. You can upload hundreds of images in one go and use the service as many times as you like. Of course, we do not serve any ads on FaceMaze or any other tools we make for the community. Hope you'll find FaceMaze useful! If you have any suggestions or feedback at all on how to improve the product I'm here all day to answer your questions.
OMG! 😍 I've been waiting for such a tool for a looong time. This really looks like "the missing web interface for face detection". Great work 👏
Cool! I will use it!