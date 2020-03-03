Discussion
Vitaliy Hamuha
Maker
Hey Product People! Our neural network redraws selfies 🤳 into 18th century portraits 🖼. Check out how your selfie will look like ☺️ Also, try our FaceApp- and Prisma-like AI filters that work not on photos but on videos in real-time. Those filters make you look younger, older, like a child, more attractive or redraw videos in a style of great painters. It works on iOS. Portraits are securely processed on AWS. All other filters work on device so your videos never leave your iPhone. Promo Codes 💖 1. 97RRFKE4T7XY 2. HPLHEPPPYKXT 3. AATWYPY6F6H7 4. JNKA4KYR9T9K 5. YPPPWWX7PPNJ 6. PF4JR7NLL6P9 7. 7TEMLKYXPEFP 8. 79EWMLPX6NX4 9. AWKM973FMXTJ 10. 3P9TM6THAPW3 11. 9J7NTH43AE7H 12. 74W63EKN3RWY 13. 46H9PA9YAMHP 14. 9PHJN99TJR4Y 15. TN4AX43FWW7N Here are 15 monthly promo codes for PH members. Each code provides 1 month of subscription that does not renew automatically. Sure, all features are also available within 3-days trial w/o promo codes.
