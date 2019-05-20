Log InSign up
FaceCat

Chat anonymously with your friends

FaceCat is an indie messenger for discussions with friends:
1) Create open multiuser chats easily
2) Wait for friends to join
3) Post secrets anonymously
4) Have fun!
Identities are hidden and data is encrypted!
Hunter
Carlo Morandi
Carlo Morandi
Oleg Illarionov
Oleg Illarionov
Carlo Morandi
Carlo MorandiHunter@carlo_morandi94 · Co-founder at Callbell
Hi Product Hunters! Super happy to share with you FaceCat, a very simple way to chat anonymously with your friends 😃
Vinzenz Preiss
Vinzenz Preiss@vinzenz_preiss
I just need to have this!
