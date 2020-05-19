Discussion
At first glance this looks like a direct competitor to Shopify (who launched their own shopping destination, Shop, a few weeks ago); however, Shopify's actually working with Facebook on this initiative. Curious what changes Facebook makes to their algo as a part of this new focus. 🤔
Facebook is killing it. If Zuck wants to build his empire, it'll mean taking on Amazon, globally and Facebook Shops and the unification of @WhatsApp, @instagram Direct, and @messenger to promote a single channel for conversational commerce pose a threat to Amazon's long term dominance.
They need to get into shipping and THAT would be the knock out punch it needs to really take on amazon, shopify etc
@masoudardestani Shop by Shopify has some pretty impressive shipping functions and they are working with FB on this one. It will be neat to see if they can really compete on shipping.
@masoudardestani they've already got some support, at least according to some strings I found in the app in April: # Free Delivery "\"To help reduce the financial impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), we're offering free delivery labels for new and existing listings in most categories until 30 June 2020. To use this benefit, select {use a free shipping label} as your delivery method. Neither you nor your buyer will be charged a delivery fee. Labels are provided by Facebook. {ShipEngine terms link}\"" "\"We're offering free delivery labels on Marketplace for items in most categories until 30 June 2020. Neither you nor your buyer will be charged a delivery fee when using this delivery method.\"" "\"To use this benefit, you'll create a free label after an order is placed, print out the label, attach it to the package, and schedule a USPS pick-up or drop the package off at your local USPS facility within three working days. Labels are provided by Facebook.\"" "\"Introducing free delivery labels\"" "\"Upgrade your listings to free delivery\"" "\"Expect delays due to coronavirus\"" "\"USPS delivery labels are free for items in most categories until 30 June 2020. You'll be able to create a free printable delivery label after a buyer purchases your item.\"" "\"For a limited time, we're providing free USPS delivery labels for qualifying listings under 10 lbs (4.5 kg). Because you already offer delivery, all eligible listings have automatically been upgraded to free delivery.\"" "\"Free delivery on Marketplace\"", "\"Delivered free of charge\"" "\"Estimated arrival {minDate}{newline}(Delivery may be delayed due to COVID-19.)\"" "\"USPS delivery labels are free for items in most categories until 30 June 2020. You'll be able to create a free printable delivery label after a buyer purchases your item.\"" "\"For a limited time, we're providing free USPS delivery labels for qualifying listings under 10 lbs (4.5 kg). Because you already offer delivery, all eligible listings have automatically been upgraded to free delivery.\"" "\"Free delivery on Marketplace\"", "\"Delivered free of charge\"" "\"Estimated arrival {minDate}{newline}(Delivery may be delayed due to COVID-19.)\""
I think Amazon might be okay. They have done a tremendous job with owning the entire supply chain. From warehouse logistics to last-mile delivery. Will take some significant doing to outcompete 75 fulfillment centers Amazon has in the US. FB Shops and Amazon might co-exist. Folks might order on FB, and business owners might set it up to be fulfilled by Amazon. Obviously, Amazon would love to own the end-customer relationship, so there will be a response from them, allowing business owners create and market their own stores - shopify-style or FB Shop style now ;)
Love the meshing of messaging and commerce with WhatsApp and messenger integrations coming soon + the integration with Shop (by Shopify)
