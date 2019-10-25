Facebook News
Facebook News

A dedicated place for news on Facebook
Matt Basta
I'll take my chances with literally any other source of news, thanks. A platform that allows lies in its ads is not a viable option for news.
@mattbasta it's like you're in my head!
@mattbasta I also don't want to jump to conclusions... lots of clever people work at FB and I'm going to try it out before I dismiss it completely.
Yeah no. I don't trust Facebook to deliver unbiased news.
I think this is good news if the sources of content are confirmed to be factual. It's also an excellent opportunity for journalists to make money again!
I would rather assume whats happening around me than knowing about it from facebook
I'll try, but I'm a Google News fan. I am also worried about the news I get if Facebook's algorithm is preferably supporting outrageous post. So what will it do with news?