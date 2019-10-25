Log InSign up
Facebook News

A dedicated place for news on Facebook

A dedicated place for news on Facebook, to a subset of people in the US. News gives people more control over the stories they see, and the ability to explore a wider range of their news interests, directly within the Facebook app
"A better job of supporting journalism": Mark Zuckerberg discusses Facebook's News Tab"This is an important moment in our relationship with the news industry and with journalism," he added. "The values here are things that we felt for a long time. It's taken a while to figure out the right way to implement this."
A new Facebook News tab is starting to roll out in the United StatesFacebook began testing a new home for news in its mobile app today called Facebook News. It will roll out to a few hundred thousand users in the United States and host reporting from big publishers, including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and BuzzFeed.
Facebook starts testing News, its new section for journalismFacebook's news section, which was previously reported to be imminent, is here: The company is rolling out Facebook News in a limited test. In a blog post, Facebook's Campbell Brown (vice president of global news partnerships) and Mona Sarantakos (product manager, news) said that news a...
Discussion
Matt Basta
Matt Basta
I'll take my chances with literally any other source of news, thanks. A platform that allows lies in its ads is not a viable option for news.
Abadesi
Abadesi
@mattbasta it's like you're in my head!
Abadesi
Abadesi
@mattbasta I also don't want to jump to conclusions... lots of clever people work at FB and I'm going to try it out before I dismiss it completely.
Stephen Robinson
Stephen Robinson
Yeah no. I don't trust Facebook to deliver unbiased news.
Brian Daly
Brian Daly
I think this is good news if the sources of content are confirmed to be factual. It's also an excellent opportunity for journalists to make money again!
Jovis Joseph Aloor
Jovis Joseph Aloor
I would rather assume whats happening around me than knowing about it from facebook
Christian Kramp
Christian Kramp
I'll try, but I'm a Google News fan. I am also worried about the news I get if Facebook's algorithm is preferably supporting outrageous post. So what will it do with news?
