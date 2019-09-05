Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Facebook Dating

Facebook Dating

Find love through the things you like

Facebook Dating makes it easier to find love through what you like — Start meaningful relationships through things you have in common, like interests, events & groups. Get a more authentic look at who someone is.
Facebook Dating Arrives in the US. Here's How It WorksFacebook Dating's US rollout includes a few new updates, including safety features and more Instagram integration. Facebook has long been the place where everyone from college students to divorcées scope out their romantic interests. Now Facebook users in the United States can officially use the social network as a dating service-complete with specialized profiles, a matchmaking algorithm, and more.
Facebook Dating launches in the U.S., adds Instagram integrationAre Americans ready to trust Facebook with their dating life? Barely more than a month has passed since the U.S. Federal Trade Commission fined Facebook a record $5 billion over its privacy lapses, and imposed a modified corporate structure to hold the company more accountable for its decisions ove...
Facebook Dating launches in the United States todayAfter months of testing around the world, Facebook Dating is now available in the US. The product, which is available to users 18 and older, will appear as a new tab within the Facebook mobile app. It's a potentially big poke to online romance.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review1.0/5
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
What could possibly go wrong? 🙃
Upvote (3)Share
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
@amrith why is @nsharp17 listed as the maker? Or is his bio not accurate?
UpvoteShare
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Many mock Facebook for expanding into dating, but I think this is really smart. It might not appeal to a younger audience that's familiar with Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, and other dating apps, I can see this doing very well for a the boomer generation to compete with eharmony. Let's take a poll! Will Facebook Dating be successful?
Absolutely
Not sure
Not a chance
Upvote (2)Share62 Answers
Wilson Tovar
Wilson Tovar
its colombia not columbia !!!
UpvoteShare
Wilson Tovar
Wilson Tovar
its colombia, not columbia :c
UpvoteShare
Hidden comment