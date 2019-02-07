Log InSign up
Facebook Adspiration

Swaps Facebook ads with inspirational quotes

Facebook Ads can be quite annoying and irrelevant. What better way to block it than by swapping it with some inspiring, motivational messages?

KhaiyongMaker@ngkhaiyong · Aspiring inventor.
Hi there, please check out my personal take on ad block. Drawing inspiration from both Ad Block and Momentum Dash, instead of just hiding the ad, why not replace it with a motivation message instead? Let me know what you think! :)
Luis Gonzalez@luis_gonzalez9 · Co-Founder at dBay
Seems like a really interesting idea! (I love the gif btw) Will you allow to cutomize what type of quotes you get in the future? 😺
KhaiyongMaker@ngkhaiyong · Aspiring inventor.
@luis_gonzalez9 yes It is something I considered as well! It would be a lot more meaningful to people if they had their favourite quote which motivates them, just like a tattoo. Meanwhile, feel free to DM me your quotes and ill include in the next update 😉
Luis Gonzalez@luis_gonzalez9 · Co-Founder at dBay
@ngkhaiyong Sounds awesome! I will for sure send you a quote later 😃
