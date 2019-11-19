Facebook Ads Manager in Slack

Discussion
Albin Stööp
Hunter
Hi there 👋 Since the first launch of our Slack bot in 2016, we've iterated it many times. Now, we've skinned it down to a really neat and simple bot with powerful commands. Curious to try it? 1. Sign up for a 33 day trial (no CC required). 2. Connect a Facebook Ads account if your choice. 3. Connect the Slack team you're using. 4. Write commands to "Emma" in Slack. Try "overview" or "campaigns". 5. Want to continue after the trial? $5 a month and user. Let us know what you think! ⭐️
