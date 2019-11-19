Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Facebook Ads Manager in Slack

Facebook Ads Manager in Slack

Get perfomance reports and modify campaigns in Slack.

Manage simple tasks in Facebook Ads using a Slack bot.
33 day free trial. No credit card required. After that, $5 per user and month.
⭐️Fully customizable performance overview at any time.
⭐️Show and modify active campaigns.
⭐️Predict conversions with AI.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Albin Stööp
Albin Stööp
Hunter
Hi there 👋 Since the first launch of our Slack bot in 2016, we've iterated it many times. Now, we've skinned it down to a really neat and simple bot with powerful commands. Curious to try it? 1. Sign up for a 33 day trial (no CC required). 2. Connect a Facebook Ads account if your choice. 3. Connect the Slack team you're using. 4. Write commands to "Emma" in Slack. Try "overview" or "campaigns". 5. Want to continue after the trial? $5 a month and user. Let us know what you think! ⭐️
UpvoteShare