FaceApp AI

How would AI style my hair?

Transform your face using Artificial Intelligence with just one tap!
- Add beautiful smile
- Get younger or older
- Gender swaps
- Improve your selfie with cool style filters
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
I was looking for an app like this the other day. (I'm 12 months into growing my hair out 💁🏼)
Peter Eigenraam
Peter Eigenraam
This app is going insanely viral amongst my friends and family (lot's of family app-groups are posting their older selves). It's slow, but the 'older' and 'smile' effect is quite nicely done.
Jessica williams
Jessica williams
This is exactly what I was looking for. Snapchat filters are fun, but they are extremely heavyhanded. This looks much more customizable.
John
John
Seems great, but I want to warn you on the privacy and safety of uploaded pictures, I heard that some experts recommend not using it.
Marco Cunha
Marco Cunha
Great app. I'm having a lot of fun together with my friends. Sometimes it throws an error and is not able to apply filters (maybe a lot of people are using the app now)
