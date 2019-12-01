Face recognition widget for your website
Authorize your website users using facial recognition
Alex Konoplev
Hey everyone, I'm Alex, co-founder of Luxand. We've been in the face recognition industry for 14 years and built a really reliable tech. We've gained the trust of large customers like P&G, Boeing, Samsung, LG, and Foxconn. We're excited to offer you a free widget to authenticate your website users. It’s very easy to set up (you only need to put a piece of JS code into your login page), and it’s very secure because it employes multi-factor authentication under the hood. You can use it for 2-FA to double up on security, using it instead (or along with) text messages and tokens. We have spoofing detection in place, so attackers could not use your pic to authorize. Try it yourself - it's a completely new experience to log into websites using your face. Hope you will like it! We'll greatly appreciate any feedback you may have.
Does this widget support mobile phones?
@alexander_boykov Thanks for asking! Sure, users can login using iOS and Android browsers.
@alex_konoplev1 thank you! I'm going to try it.
@alex_konoplev1 can you write here about security issues? Like apple face id - I somehow can trust Apple about it, but here what is the case?
@pdziedzicz Thanks for your question! We don't store any your photos on our servers - only the unique biometric template is stored; your photo could not be restored from that template. We also use strong SSL/TLS encryption so the data could not be intercepted by a third party.
Really cool idea
@anton_baranchuk Thanks - we're realy excited about launching this!
