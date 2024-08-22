Launches
Face Animator
Instant reactions & expressions with AI
Photo of someone smiling…. Boring. Video of someone doing duckface?! SPICY!!! Turn any boring photo of someone into an exciting and expressive video. Just upload a pic, choose a reaction from our library, and BAM - instant video!
Launched in
Funny
Artificial Intelligence
Memes
Ellipsis
AI Code Reviews & Bug Fixes
About this launch
Bring Faces to Life: Instant Reactions & Expressions with AI
8
followers
Face Animator by
was hunted by
Amy Liu
in
Funny
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Memes
. Made by
Amy Liu
and
Anson Kao
. Featured on August 23rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Face Animator's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
Week rank
