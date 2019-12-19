Discussion
Hi Hunters, as 2019 is almost over, it's time for yet another 'best 9 on Instagram' application 🙂I'm Matt and the maker behind Fabristic. A slightly different 'Best 9' generator. 👚👕Fabristic is a place where you can create t-shirts with your best Instagram posts. The idea was born quite some time ago when we started an Instagram account to share pictures of our rescued cats 🐈 (story of one of them here). As a number of captured moments grew, we realized they were slipping away. At some point we came out with a simple idea - let's wear them 🤩 That is how an idea of a t-shirt filled with pictures with was born. Currently we migrated away to best 9 (in fact it can be best 1 - 36) posts on a t-shirt. Fabristic was started as, and still is, a aside project. With many mistakes and bad decisions made on the way to what you see - 'you name it, I made it'. 💯It's also probably the last opportunity to easily create Best 9 collage. 🤨Why? With upcoming Facebook API updates, post likes & comments count will be removed. Leaving API users without any access to post insights. 👩💻👨💻Some tech facts for geek Hunters - software behind the product was done as a serverless API (AWS Lambda, etc.), static webpage (AWS S3) and API consumers - Web (React) and iOS (Swift). And it has bugs... many bugs 🐛. 💸We have a special offer for Product Hunters 15% off with code - HELLOPH15. Please keep in mind that all orders will be shipped after Christmas time. Let me know what you think, I'll be more that happy to answer all of your questions Matt
