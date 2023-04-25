Products
Fabra
Fabra
Embedded data import for SaaS
Fabra helps B2B SaaS companies ingest data from their users into their application. We save engineering teams months of development time by integrating with every source and automatically cleaning/transforming data to match their expected model.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Data
by
Fabra
About this launch
Fabra
Embedded data import for SaaS
Fabra by
Fabra
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Data
. Made by
Nick Fiacco
and
Cole Cable
. Featured on May 1st, 2023.
Fabra
is not rated yet. This is Fabra's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
