➕ Complex variable calculations and check for variables and routing
❕ Unique modifiers (random, universal checks, user input)
🏆 Achievement system
🔧 Workshop (share among creators)
📋 Versioning
🖼️ Picture pages
About fablement: Fablement is an interactive story platform with a drag and drop creator so no programming knowledge required. Usually this means having to give up a lot of functionality, but we strive to offer many features without it becoming complicated! Check out some of the already made stories at fablement.com About me: Hey guys I'm Sean and I'm the sole developer and this has been my passion project for 2 years now. My passion is creating an environment where creators can build a following and a brand for their work. I saw an area of improvement in the interactive story space so I created this tool so that anyone can create. I would love to hear your thoughts and thanks for checking it out!
