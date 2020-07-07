FAANG Compensation Calculators

Discussion
Taimur Abdaal
Hunter
Hey folks, this is an awesome set of compensation calculators for the big tech companies. It was built in Causal (https://causal.app) by one of our power users. Most of the data comes from https://levels.fyi. Some of the more detailed Facebook data (e.g. stock refresher amounts) comes from current employees.
Maker
Hi all! One of the challenges when weighing up tech offers is making sense of the compensation structures. This can be pretty hard to do when you're not just trying to calculate the future value of stock grants, but also potential career progression. To make things a little bit simpler, I put together a suite of compensation calculators for FAANG developer roles, to help people understand what compensation at these places really means. Keen to hear people's thoughts, and if there's anything else you'd like to see!
