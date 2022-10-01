Products
Home
Product
F1Index
Ranked #3 for today
F1Index
f1 data analytics for the nerds
Free
F1 data analytics for f1 nerds who want to understand the strategy of the teams.
🏎️ Race analytics in less than 2 hours after the race.
📈 Charts and explanations comparing the performance of drivers and teams.
Here are a few links:
Reddit
Discord
Launched in
Analytics
by
F1Index
About this launch
F1Index
f1 data analytics for the nerds.
F1Index by
F1Index
was hunted by
akash potti
in
Analytics
. Made by
akash potti
and
Varun Potti
. Featured on October 2nd, 2022.
F1Index
is not rated yet. This is F1Index's first launch.
16
10
#3
#244
