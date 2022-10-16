Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Ezy Peazy
Ezy Peazy
A good job done at a fair price
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ezy Peazy is a trusted on-demand marketplace connecting busy people with trusted local taskers (task doers) who can lend a hand with anything from home repairs to errands.
Launched in
Home services
by
Ezy Peazy
Deepgram
Ad
Transcription with understanding, first 200 hours free
About this launch
Ezy Peazy
A good job done at a fair price
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Ezy Peazy by
Ezy Peazy
was hunted by
Sumit Sharma
in
Home services
. Made by
Sumit Sharma
. Featured on October 16th, 2022.
Ezy Peazy
is not rated yet. This is Ezy Peazy's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report