Discussion
Tristan Pollock
Startup fundraising is already a complex and difficult process, so I'm happy to see more tools coming online for founders to utilize. Thanks @victoriaklimova and @liubov_ebralidze 🙌
Hello Product Hunt, and thanks to Tristan @pollock for helping us out! We are super excited to share with you ezVenture created by two female founders @liubov_ebralidze & @victoriaklimova What is it? ezVenture is an online platform that makes your fundraising journey EZ. The idea for ezVenture was born when Liubov Ebralidze was looking for investments as the CEO of a startup. The process was tedious and time-consuming. First, finding the right investor takes time. Then, creating a compelling message to investors takes a lot of effort. The Problem we are solving A typical VC’s conversion funnel follows a similar pattern: at the entry point, investors consider referrals, outbound, and inbound channels to generate deal flow. Whereas most of the application pool consists of cold emails, they are often perceived as noise by investors. As a result, almost none of them receive any funding. Unfortunately, first-time founders are not aware of nuances in how to find the right investors and approach them. Our mission We believe it is not fair and way too many brilliant ideas hardly get noticed. Our mission is to democratize the venture fundraising process by enabling first-time founders with automated tools to increase their chances to get funded. Our Solution To address this problem ezVenture provides: - Free searchable database with thousands of VCs, angel investors, accelerators, and private equity firms that saves you 500 hours of research (Live!) - Forum to engage with peers. (Live!) - Automated tools to structure the content of the initial communication with investors, draft powerful emails, and create a winning pitch deck. We studied and synthesized best practices to make your startup communication stand out in front of investors (Coming soon!) How does it work? Use our free database to filter and select relevant investors. At the moment you can filter the information by location, type of investment, and focus area. We are also planning to add stages and investment geography and other filters. Our database is carefully curated and is continuously growing. Once the investors are selected, you can use ezVenture automated tools (once launched!). Using our ezTips fill in the step-by-step form to structure your pitch deck, one-pager, and email draft. Once the form is filled, click the button and get the ready-to-send communication to your investor. If you are a startup founder, help us shape the product by providing your feedback on the database now and the automated tools once launched! Thanks, Victoria & Liubov
This is a very interesting product
I believe that many people expect this product.
