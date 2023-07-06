Products
Home
→
Product
→
ezML
Ranked #5 for today
ezML
Quick and easy computer vision for apps
Visit
Upvote 84
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Say goodbye to the computer vision (CV) hassle. Use the ezML platform to quickly create custom CV functionality in the cloud and seamlessly integrate into your app in just 30 seconds. Enhance your product with ezML’s CV integration today!
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
ezML
About this launch
ezML
Unleash the Power of Computer Vision AI
1
review
178
followers
Follow for updates
ezML by
ezML
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dennis Zax
,
Sean Dorje
,
Carlos Lopez
,
Kirill Yantikov
and
Alan Li
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
ezML
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is ezML's first launch.
Upvotes
84
Comments
53
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#77
Report