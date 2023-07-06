Products
ezML
ezML

Quick and easy computer vision for apps

Say goodbye to the computer vision (CV) hassle. Use the ezML platform to quickly create custom CV functionality in the cloud and seamlessly integrate into your app in just 30 seconds. Enhance your product with ezML’s CV integration today!
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
ezML
About this launch
ezML
178
followers
ezML by
ezML
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in SaaS, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Dennis Zax
,
Sean Dorje
,
Carlos Lopez
,
Kirill Yantikov
and
Alan Li
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
ezML
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is ezML's first launch.
84
53
#5
#77