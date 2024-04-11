Launches
  Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → EZmeal: private calorie app
EZmeal: private calorie app

EZmeal: private calorie app

Keeps your diet and health data safe on your device

Free
Embed
Simple calorie app. No need fancy features, just do its job. Store health data on device. No Ads. No purchase. No subscription. No Account needed Calorie log Weight log Scan menu Customized receipt Barcode scanner Fasting mode History lookup
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
 by
EZmeal: private calorie app
About this launch
EZmeal: private calorie app
EZmeal: private calorie appKeeps your diet and health data safe on your device
EZmeal: private calorie app by
EZmeal: private calorie app
was hunted by
Ink River
in Health & Fitness, Food & Drink. Made by
Ink River
. Featured on April 12th, 2024.
EZmeal: private calorie app
is rated 4/5 by 1 user. This is EZmeal: private calorie app's first launch.
