Discussion
Maker
Bijan Mekoba
Through our time living in DC, NC, NJ, and NY, we've had trouble finding a place to play pickup games with enough people (who were also my age). So a couple friends and I created a smartphone app to solve that problem. ezi helps you find, join, and host pickup games in your neighborhood. The name ezi is derived from "ezinaụlọ" which means "family" in Igbo. We wholeheartedly believe that “It takes a village” to make something truly special. That's why your feedback is very important to us. Our goal is to create an app for the people, by the people. We just launched in New York City and the surrounding areas.
