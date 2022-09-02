Products
Eyrene
Eyrene
Improve on-shelf presence and sales with Eyrene
Eyrene is a complete solution for retail with real-time high-accuracy image recognition technology and powerful business intelligence on board. It is designed to help brands monitor their goods at offline stores in real time without any effort.
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Eyrene
About this launch
Eyrene
Improve on-shelf presence with AI mobile image recognition
Eyrene by
Eyrene
was hunted by
Jim Raptis
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Alex Berenov
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
Eyrene
is not rated yet. This is Eyrene's first launch.
