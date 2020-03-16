Discussion
Hii 👋 I'm really excited to share Eyeshot with you. Eyeshot is a visual discovery of the world around us, explored by people like you. It's totally based on Google Street View. Just click the randomizer button and you'll land at any random place which you can explore at 360° view, 💓 it or share it with your friends. In a nutshell, the app helps you in TELEPORTING virtually, at any random place. You know how cool it is to see superheroes teleporting. You name it: 🧛♂️ Nightcrawler (X-Men) 👦 Jumper 🦸♀️ Blink (X-Men) 🧛♀️ Raven (Teen Titans) 👱♂️ Goku (DBZ) 👦 The Boy (Umbrella Academy) 🤖 Doraemon However, we're not saving the world here but exploring it 👀 It's Open Source on GitHub, you can see what it's made of, the secret sauce and the bugs. Go ahead and explore and share it with your friends too. Why? IDK, everybody loves exploring places on Google Street View for hours, because of the inner child, the curious brain we have. It's really super fun to see places we haven't been to. Through Eyeshot, I just added the randomness and community to it. Here's to your inner child and the curious brain 😄 Any feedback on my bad designing abilities, UX or anything will be greatly appreciated 🙏
