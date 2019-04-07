Eyeshadow Palette Designer

Sick of having to buy a complete eyeshadow palette for the three shades you actually want? Then get creative with the Lethal Cosmetics palette designer and create the palette that is 100% you. For a limited time only: 30% discount on orders of 12 eyeshadows.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Kai JägerMaker@kai_jager · G-beauty brand owner
Hi, Kai here, one of the founders of Lethal Cosmetics. We are an indie makeup brand from Berlin, Germany where we design and produce all of our products in-house. We recently launched the palette designer to empower our customers to get creative, experiment with different color schemes and to get exactly what they want without over-paying. We hope you enjoy designing your own custom palettes and are excited for your feedback!
Upvote Share·