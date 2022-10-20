Products
Eyes Guard
Eyes Guard
Windows Application for protecting your eyes
Visit
Free
Eyes Guard is a Windows Application for protecting your eyes. It will help you (also can force you!) to break if you are working with your PC for a long time using configurable times.
Launched in
Windows
,
Health
by
Eyes Guard
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Avestura Ebrahimpour
in
Windows
,
Health
. Made by
Avestura Ebrahimpour
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Eyes Guard's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#171
